Saudi Arabia and Japan promote cooperation on clean energy

Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed an initiative to promote their cooperation on clean energy, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The initiative, dubbed the Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation, was put forward during a meeting on Sunday between Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said the report.
The initiative will facilitate clean energy cooperation between Saudi and Japanese companies, it added.
