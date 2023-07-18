Türkiye warns of heatwaves in Marmara, Aegean regions

Turkish authorities on Tuesday warned of a heatwave that will sweep the Marmara and the Aegean regions with temperatures likely to soar to record levels.

The General Directorate of Meteorology warned in a statement that the heatwave starting on Wednesday could send the temperatures to as high as 41 degrees Celcius.

Due to the high temperatures, authorities warned the elderly, children, and those with chronic diseases to be cautious against heat stroke between 11:00 a.m. and 04:00 p.m.

According to the directorate, the heatwave will shroud the two regions until July 24.

As temperatures continue to shoot up, the daily water consumption of Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, exceeded 3.5 million cubic meters during the last week, the highest figure in history, according to the Istanbul Water and Sewage Authority. ■