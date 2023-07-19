Border police seize 1.3 tonnes of illicit drugs in SE Iran

July 19, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Iran, Middle East 0

Iranian border guards seized 1.3 tonnes of illegal drugs in an operation in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The seized haul of drugs comprised 955 kg of opium and 345 kg of hashish, which were sought to be transferred to different Iranian provinces through the southeastern border, IRNA quoted Iran’s Border Police Commander Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi as saying.

He added one trafficker was arrested and 15,000 bullets, one firearm and three vehicles were seized in the operation. ■

