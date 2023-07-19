Cyprus: David Hunter “anxious, tired and lonely,” verdict expected this week

The daughter of British pensioner David Hunter has admitted she is “hoping for the best but fearing the worst”.

In an ongoing trial, Hunter admitted killing his wife of 56 years, Janice, in December 2021, but his legal team argue it was an assisted suicide, not murder.

Janice had been suffering from leukaemia.

The couple’s daughter Lesley Cawthorne said she is “not feeling very optimistic” ahead of the court’s decision.

She told the PA news agency her father is “anxious, tired and lonely” and the past “19 months has taken a huge toll on him”.

On Friday, a three-judge panel will deliver its verdict on whether Hunter committed premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Last year, Lesley, launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for her father’s defence. “My dad devoted himself to caring for my mum,” she said back in February 2022.

The couple lived in Tremithousa.

David Hunter: British pensioner in Cyprus back in court British pensioner David Hunter has admitted he “helped” end the life of his terminally ill wife, Janice, during her murder trial in Paphos. Hunter, 76, told the court that his wife “cried and begged” for [Read More]