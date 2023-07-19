Cyprus: Fire destroys dog shelter for strays, appeal for help

Volunteers at the ‘Stray Haven’ dog shelter in Paphos are appealing for urgent assistance after a fire destroyed parts of their compound.

In a Facebook post, the organisation wrote: ‘Today devastation ripped through the shelter. The fire trucks and water helicopters did their best to keep the fire under control and help save the dogs. The fire is now out and the realisation of the devastation it has caused, is now starting to show’.

Help is needed for temporary foster homes and donations to rebuild.

You’ll find more information about how you can help at their facebook page Stray Haven Cyprus.

Cyprus is in the grip of a heatwave, which originated in the Sahara more than eight days ago, and has been searing European countries for a week.

There have been several fires over the last few days, including a large blaze near Dierona above Limassol.

Cyprus has been recording temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days, with the normal temperatures for the season being about 38 degrees Celsius.