French company to build Cyprus – Greece -Israel “electricity highway”

According to the Times of Israel, the EU-backed high-voltage “electricity highway” is set to run for 1,208 kilometers along the Mediterranean sea floor at depth of more than 3,000 meters.
“The world’s longest and deepest subsea HVDC electricity interconnector built by Nexans will put Cyprus on the world energy map, ending the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state, and Israel,” Nasos Ktorides, CEO of EuroAsia Interconnector, was quoted as saying.
Talks on Cyprus – Israel energy interconnector to begin
Technical committees from Israel and Cyprus are scheduled to open talks in July on an energy interconnector between the two eastern Mediterranean countries, the first such project in the region, Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Commerce [Read More]
Cyprus interconnector project involves laying 1,200 kilometers of undersea cable
The construction of an electricity link between Asia and Europe was launched at an event in Cyprus on Friday. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades attended the event in Nicosia, [Read More]