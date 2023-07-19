French company to build Cyprus – Greece -Israel “electricity highway”

According to the Times of Israel, the EU-backed high-voltage “electricity highway” is set to run for 1,208 kilometers along the Mediterranean sea floor at depth of more than 3,000 meters.

“The world’s longest and deepest subsea HVDC electricity interconnector built by Nexans will put Cyprus on the world energy map, ending the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state, and Israel,” Nasos Ktorides, CEO of EuroAsia Interconnector, was quoted as saying.