Israeli missile strike wounds two Syrian soldiers

A fresh Israeli missile strike targeting military sites in and around the Syrian capital Damascus wounded two Syrian soldiers after midnight Wednesday, said the Syrian military in a statement.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles, which came from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the attack targeted weapon depots and it marked the 20th time Israel has struck targets in Syria this year.

For years, Israel has carried out attacks against airports and military bases in Syria that are alleged to house weapon shipments for Iran-linked fighters. ■