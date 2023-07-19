People smugglers operating in Cyprus jailed, SBA issue warning

Members of an organised crime group attempting to smuggle Middle Eastern and African nationals into Cyprus through the Sovereign Base Areas have been jailed for a combined total of three years.

Two Syrian Nationals pleaded guilty at His Majesty’s Court Dhekelia for facilitating the illegal entry of two male prohibited migrants from the Congo.

The two men, both in Cyprus legally, were also charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon and saw the vehicle used in the attempted facilitation, seized.

The two Syrians are serving prison sentences of 11 and 14 months respectively, whilst the two prohibited migrants were convicted to six weeks each.

Further investigations also led to the identification and arrest of a Turkish Cypriot male from Famagusta whilst he attempted to facilitate the illegal entry of an Iraqi national across the Green Line.

He pleaded guilty to charges of facilitation and received a prison sentence of 26 weeks on July 11, whilst the Iraqi national is due to discover his fate in court on August 1.

Eastern SBA Customs and Immigration Commanding Officer, Mark Hartley, said this sent out a strong message to would-be traffickers.

He explained: “The sentences demonstrate that we will bring those that are involved in the appalling act of people smuggling to justice and our efforts will not diminish. The hard work from my specialist teams working determinedly, identify, detect and arrest members of organised crime networks and the people traffickers are now behind bars.

“The complexity of these cases should not be underestimated, specially trained SBC and Immigration officers work day and night to ensure those involved do not get away with this heinous crime, ensuring the most vulnerable are not putting their lives in the hands of the traffickers and the communities of Cyprus are safeguarded”.