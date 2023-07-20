Egypt power grid struggles as heatwave continues

Egypt has started power load reduction temporarily because of the excessive pressure on the country’s grid during the ongoing heatwave, the Egyptian cabinet announced in a statement.

In the statement, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the government started reducing electrical loads on Monday “because of the severe heatwave and the consequent large increase in the consumption of electrical energy.”

He explained that the increasing power consumption nationwide led to high consumption of the gas used in power generation, causing further pressure on the power networks.

“We are currently in a period of temporary load reduction until normal pressures on the network are restored,” said the prime minister, noting the measures will continue in rotation until the middle of next week.

Power cuts have been seen in several areas in Egypt’s capital Cairo over the past couple of days.

Further rotational power outages are expected to continue for the coming few days as indicated in the government statement.

Egypt hasn’t faced a power shortage for years since it reached natural gas self-sufficiency and expanded the construction of power plants nationwide.

Meanwhile, over in Cyprus, the electricity supply continues to flow uninterrupted despite increased demand .

Earlier this week EAC Spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou said problems caused by the increased use of air conditioners no longer presents a major problem due to the upgrading of the network

For years, Cyprus was blighted by power outages during warm summers when air conditioners across the island were turned onto full throttle.

