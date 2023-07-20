The 2,000-megawatt project to connect Cyprus and Greece with Israel

French cabling specialist Nexans has won a contract worth 1.43 billion euros (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) to build the section of the EuroAsia Interconnector, a submarine electricity cable, that connects Greece and Cyprus, the company said on Wednesday.

Once completed, the 2,000-megawatt (MW) project will connect Cyprus and Greece with Israel.

Nexans said the contract involves “engineering, construction and installation of the HVDC (high voltage direct current) cable systems.”

“It will be the largest undersea electricity interconnection in history, supplying more than three million households,” it said.

The announcement came just days after reports in Cypriot press said that the project has been delayed, putting at risk its financing by the European Union (EU).

The EU has characterized the EuroAsia Interconnector project as a leading European Project of Common Interest (PCI) and an “electricity highway.”

The interconnector has received 100 million euros in funding from the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the European Commission approved an additional 657 million euros in subsidy in January 2022 under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The project aims to end the energy isolation of Cyprus. In the first stage it will have 1,000 MW capacity, which is to increase to 2,000 MW in the second stage. (1 euro = 1.12 U.S. dollar)

Talks on Cyprus – Israel energy interconnector to begin Technical committees from Israel and Cyprus are scheduled to open talks in July on an energy interconnector between the two eastern Mediterranean countries, the first such project in the region, Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Commerce [Read More]

Cyprus interconnector project involves laying 1,200 kilometers of undersea cable The construction of an electricity link between Asia and Europe was launched at an event in Cyprus on Friday. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades attended the event in Nicosia, [Read More]