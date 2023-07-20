Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates sign 50 billion dollar deals

Erdogan started a three-day Gulf tour on Monday from Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the UAE, with the aim of securing agreements for investment and finance.

July 20, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed 13 bilateral agreements worth 50.7 billion U.S. dollars during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the president’s office said.

The agreements, which cover energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defense industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, were signed in the presence of Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement, Erdogan’s office said the agreements would “raise the (bilateral) relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.”

The statement also said the two countries had agreed to establish a bilateral High-Level Strategic Council to oversee the implementation of the agreements.

Ankara has been seeking to improve its ties with the Gulf countries after years of tensions. Last year, the UAE reached with Türkiye a 5-billion-dollar swap agreement in local currencies to support the struggling Turkish lira, in a sign of warming diplomatic relations.

