UK inflation slows in June, easing pressure on BoE

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.9 percent in the 12 months to June, down from 8.7 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

This is expected to ease some pressure on the Bank of England (BoE), as stubbornly high inflation has pushed its benchmark interest rate to a high level, dealing a blow to the UK economy and households.

LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED INFLATION

The CPI reading came well below the consensus of 8.2 percent, according to Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics consultancy.

Falling prices for motor fuel had the strongest impact on the monthly change. Meanwhile, food prices rose, but by less than in June 2022. This also led to an easing of the inflation rate, the ONS said.

Core CPI, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose by 6.9 percent in the 12 months to June. This was down from 7.1 percent in May.

“Inflation slowed substantially to its lowest annual rate since March 2022, driven by price drops for motor fuels. Meanwhile, core inflation also fell back after hitting a thirty-year high in May,” ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said.

“Although costs facing manufacturers remain elevated, especially for construction materials and food items, the pace of growth has fallen across the last year with the overall cost of raw materials falling for the first time since late 2020,” Fitzner added.

The UK has been in the grip of high inflation for more than a year. Households have felt the squeeze amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Widespread strikes broke out in the summer of 2022, and pay disputes are ongoing.

“The inflationary tide is turning faster than expected, and although consumers and companies may still struggle amid the wave of higher prices, they are wading out of the danger zone,” said Susannah Streeter from financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown.

PRESSURE EASING ON BoE

“My preoccupation at the moment is inflation,” BoE governor Andrew Bailey said during a speech earlier this month. “Consumer price inflation is unacceptably high, and we must bring it down to the 2 percent target.”

“Returning inflation to target is so important, not least because people should trust that their hard-earned money maintains its value,” Bailey added.

To combat consistently high inflation, the BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5 percent in June. This was the 13th consecutive rate hike since December 2021, bringing the interest rate to its highest level since 2008.

June’s CPI report gives the central bank the green light to increase its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) next month, rather than by the hefty 50bp increment priced-in by markets as the most likely outcome, Tombs noted.

On Wednesday, the pound sterling fell back against the euro and the U.S. dollar, as traders understood that the BoE will not have to raise rates as far and as fast as feared, Streeter said.

However, Senior Economist Chris Hare at HSBC warned that inflation may rear its head again. Also, underlying inflation momentum is still running above average, and labor cost growth continues to run very strongly indeed, Hare noted.

“So the high inflation story is not over – far from it,” Hare said.