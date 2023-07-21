Saudi fund sets up new company to boost camel dairy industry

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Thursday the establishment of Sawani Company to boost the kingdom’s camel dairy industry.

The company aims to become a leading producer of camel dairy products, and “enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The company will work with the private sector to boost the industry’s production and elevate the standards of the domestic production ecosystem by modernizing operations, said the SPA.

Majed Al-Assafsaid, head of consumer goods and retail in the MENA Investments Division at the PIF, said that Saudi Arabia has extensive experience and knowledge of the camel dairy industry, which has enormous potential to increase its operational capabilities and expand the ecosystem.

These factors represent a competitive advantage across the entire supply chain, which, alongside investment, will enable significant industry growth and eventually lead to the export of camel dairy products, he added.

The PIF has invested strategically in the food and agriculture sector to help diversify the Saudi economy and support its unique produce industries.

Among its investments include the creation of the Saudi Coffee Company, which promotes Saudi Khulani coffee beans, and the Halal Products Development Company, which invests in the halal products sector.

Since 2017, the PIF has established 84 companies in 13 strategic sectors.