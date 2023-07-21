Saudi fund to provide 10-mln-USD loan to support Bahamas’ tourism sector

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on Thursday signed a deal with the Bahamas to provide a loan of 10 million U.S. dollars to support the tourism sector of the Caribbean island country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agreement was signed by SFD Chief Executive Officer Sultan Al-Marshad and visiting Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Isaac Chester Cooper, the report said.

This marked the first time that the Saudi government organization will implement a development project in the Bahamas, according to the report.

The loan will facilitate the construction of business incubation centers dedicated to tourism on three islands in the Bahamas, thus fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating economic growth in the country, the report said.

The SFD was established in 1974 to provide loans and grants to finance development projects in developing countries. ■