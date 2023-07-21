Türkiye delivers new rate hike to tackle inflation problem

Türkiye’s central bank on Thursday delivered a second interest rate hike in two months to fight high inflation, a new sign of adherence to orthodox monetary policies, experts said.

The bank’s monetary policy committee said in a statement that it decided to increase the benchmark interest rate (one-week repo rate) by 250 basis points to 17.5 percent, adding the door remains open for further hikes this year.

The committee decided to continue the monetary tightening process to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, anchor inflation expectations, and control the deterioration in pricing behavior, the statement read.

“Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved,” it said.

On June 22, the bank hiked interest rates sharply by 6.5 percentage points to 15 percent, marking a move toward a more conventional economy and a turnaround in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s previous low rate policy.

After the Turkish leader won re-election in late May, he appointed former U.S.-based bank executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as the central bank governor, and Mehmet Simsek, a well-known former banker, as the treasury and finance minister, in a bid to regain investor confidence and bolster foreign investment flow to ease Türkiye’s foreign exchange crunch.

Erdogan concluded late Wednesday a tour of Gulf Arab powers to secure investment and funding for his country’s strained economy.

Besides trade deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Türkiye signed on Wednesday deals worth over 50 billion U.S. dollars with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the last leg of the trip.

“The agreements, covering sectors including export financing, earthquake bonds, energy, defense, infrastructure, technology, and banking, reflect the UAE’s confidence in our (economic) program,” Simsek said in a tweet.

The Turkish government’s new economic team welcomed the agreements as the ailing Turkish lira weakened further in the past weeks, hitting all-time lows against the U.S. dollar.

The annual inflation in Türkiye eased to 38.2 percent in June, down from a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent in October 2022. However, analysts predict a new inflation rise following fresh tax rises introduced in July to support the budget squeezed by pre-election expenses.

“Despite the central bank’s efforts, it is expected that the inflation problem will continue in Türkiye,” Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul’s Dinamik Investment Securities, told Xinhua.

“If the lira continues to depreciate, the prices of imported goods will soar and the inflation will go higher. This is a big challenge for Türkiye, which heavily relies on imports,” Erkan said.

Meanwhile, economists believed that the central bank’s fresh rate hike was insufficient to tackle inflation.

“Even if the Turkish central bank had raised by 350 basis points instead, that would be still too little,” Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist with Swedish bank SEB, commented on his Twitter page.

“We’re back in policymakers looking to buy time rather than fix problems,” he said.

Emre Alkin, an Istanbul-based finance expert and scholar, said the room for maneuvering is narrowing to improve Türkiye’s economy.

“Records were broken both in the budget deficit and in short-term foreign currency borrowing. The foreign debt rose to 207 billion dollars this year, and the budget deficit stood at half a trillion liras (18.6 billion dollars) in the first half of the year,” he said on Tuesday in his blog.

“This shows that the pressure on interest rates and foreign currency needs will not easily decrease,” Alkin added.