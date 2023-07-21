Yemeni gov’t reopens Ghaydah airport after 9-year suspension due to war

The Yemeni government announced on Thursday the reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport in the country’s eastern province of Al Mahrah after a nine-year suspension due to the ongoing military conflict.

The airport’s reopening comes as a result of successful rehabilitation efforts facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

This achievement is seen as a crucial step forward in war-torn Yemen, offering renewed hope for enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities despite the prevailing challenges, the report said.

During the airport’s inauguration ceremony, Yemeni Minister of Transport Abdul-Salam Humaid said the reopening of Al Ghaydah Airport marks a significant milestone as it becomes the fourth international airport to come under government control and resume flights.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthi rebels fighting against the internationally-recognized government and its allies, mainly a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

The war disrupted Yemen’s food supply chain and caused widespread famine, bringing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of collapse. ■