Yemen’s presidential council warns Houthis against escalation of attacks

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) on Thursday warned the Houthi group against continuing military attacks on the government forces, which are ready to counter any further escalation.

The warning came as the PLC held a meeting, chaired by Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi, to address critical matters concerning the country’s security and peace, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

During the meeting, the council expressed concerns over the Houthi group’s continuous military actions, adding that the government sees the peace process as crucial to alleviate the immense human suffering caused by the Houthi actions.

After over a year of halting military operations, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government emphasized its commitment to achieving long-lasting peace and stability in the war-ravaged country. It praised the government forces for their unwavering commitment and preparedness to counter any further escalation or attempts to undermine peace prospects.

The situation remains tense in several Yemeni regions as clashes, shelling, and intermittent attacks continue between government forces and the Houthis.

In October 2022, the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia failed to extend a six-month national truce, raising concerns about the return of violent clashes in the Arab country.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.