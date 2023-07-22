1945: US take Okinawa

On this day in 1945, the bloodiest fighting of the war, in the Pacific the Battle of Okinawa, finally ended in American Victory.

Japanese resistance came to a ritual end when the enemy commander emerged a dawn from his cave bunker and in front of his staff committed Hari-kiri.

The strategic island, which is only 300 miles south of Japan, fell in American hands.

In April, some 50,000 soldiers and marines went ashore and it had taken them two months of hard slogging to break through the heavily fortified lines, followed by weeks of vicious hand to hand fighting in caves and in strong points.

Mopping up the pockets of resistance took another three weeks. Reports suggested that casualties were heavy with over 12,000 Americans including their commander being killed in the operation.