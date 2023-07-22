Palestinian killed in West Bank

July 22, 2023

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern West Bank: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli soldiers late on Friday night in the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

Ahmad Jibril, head of the Ambulance and Emergency Department at the Red Crescent Society in Nablus, said that Israeli soldiers killed a young Palestinian man and injured and detained another one in the town of Sebastia.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the killed Palestinian as Fawzi Makhalfa, 18.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian car in the town, adding that two young men were in the car.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Israeli forces shot a Palestinian who attempted to run them over near Nablus, adding that another person in the vehicle was also injured.

