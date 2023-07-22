Russia’s central bank raises key rate to 8.5 pct

Russia’s central bank announced Friday that it decided to raise key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent.

The decision was made in part due to rising price growth rates, it said.

“The increase in the domestic demand surpasses the capacity to expand production, including due to the limited availability of labor resources,” the bank said, adding that this reinforces inflationary pressure.

It said the depreciation of the ruble and current domestic demand trends “significantly amplified pro-inflationary risks.”

According to the bank’s estimate, annual inflation will come in at 5.0-6.5 percent in 2023 and return to 4 percent in 2024, which is the target of the current policy.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on the key interest rate on Sept. 15. ■