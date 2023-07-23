Delhi gov’t bans sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Diclofenac drugs amid fears of Dengue outbreak

The Delhi government has banned the sale of certain drugs, including Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac without a doctor’s prescription, saying these medicines cause the destruction of platelets in human blood which could be harmful amid an outbreak of Dengue.

In an advisory issued for the prevention of Dengue, the Delhi government said the incidence of vector-borne diseases like Dengue has been on the rise during the ongoing Monsoon season.

Hence, it is desired in the public interest that during this season of possible Dengue outbreaks the use of drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac “may be restricted to be sold against the prescription of registered medical practitioner only.”

It advised retail chemists not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of these drugs with immediate effect.

“Stringent action will be taken against retail chemist if found flouting this advice,” said the Delhi government’s advisory.

Fears of vector-borne diseases in the Indian capital have risen as several areas witnessed severe floods over the past two weeks with overflowed Yamuna River.

On Sunday Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj chaired a high-level meeting on the overall preparedness for keeping vector-borne diseases under check in the capital. ■