Israelis rally nationwide ahead of critical vote on judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated across the country on Saturday evening against the government’s plan to overhaul the judicial system.

The protesters intensified actions, which have entered the 29th week, ahead of the final vote on a bill that would limit the power of the courts to review government decisions and appointments.

The vote is expected on Monday next week and will likely pass due to the majority Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition has in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

In Jerusalem, the foreground of the demonstration, around 35,000 protesters, joined by many passers-by along the way, completed a 70-km march from Tel Aviv that began on Thursday. The demonstrators gathered in the vicinity of the parliament and other key ministries, said the police.

Also on Saturday evening, Israeli military reservists announced at a press conference that they had over 10,000 signatures saying they would not show up for duty.

For months since the government announced its controversial judicial overhaul plan, Israeli media has reported an increase in the number of military reservists’ defections, raising concerns about how this may affect military preparedness.

Media outlets reported that the head of Israel’s largest labor union will also hold an urgent meeting overnight in order to decide whether to launch a general strike in the country.

Government supporters are expected to stage a massive protest on Sunday to defend the judicial reform.

Netanyahu and his partners have stressed that the reforms are necessary in order to limit the judicial system, which has become too powerful in recent decades. They also said the supreme court often intervenes in political issues that should be determined by the parliament.

Demonstrators said that the reforms will weaken the courts and give the ruling coalition limitless power.