Maccabi Haifa wins Israeli Super Cup

Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa on Saturday evening won the Israeli Super Cup after a 3-1 win over State Cup holders Beitar Jerusalem in front of 28,000 fans at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the northern city of Haifa.

Maccabi Haifa dominated the first half but Haitian striker Freantzdy Pierrot missed several chances and Beitar Portuguese goalkeeper Miguel Silva managed to keep a clean sheet.

Then it was Beitar that took the lead in the 45th minute, from a header by Nigerian striker Fred Friday assisted by captain Ofir Krieff.

Haifa evened the score in the 58th minute from a 17-meter free kick by the team’s Surinamese captain Tjaronn Chery, and almost completed a turnaround after just two minutes, but Pierrot missed the target from a sure position.

Haifa took the lead in the 84th minute by substitute striker Dean David, just 63 seconds after entering the pitch, taking advantage of a serious error by goalkeeper Silva.

David also set up the third goal in the 94th minute for talented young striker Anan Khalaili, who was Israel’s top scorer in the FIFA U-20 World Cup last month, where Israel finished in third place.

Haifa will be hosted by Moldova champions Sheriff Tiraspol in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, while Beitar will face PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece in the Conference League qualifiers the following evening. ■