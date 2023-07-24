German industries struggling to rebound from COVID

The industrial sector has long been considered the cornerstone of Germany’s economy. Yet it is trailing other sectors in recovering from the downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other crises.

On Thursday, PwC, an auditing and consultancy firm, said in a report that a range of German industries are struggling to rebound from the COVID slump, shedding light on a bleak economic outlook ahead.

DWINDLING COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

The turnaround ability of the industrial sector has been found to lag behind the industry average and the situation is getting worse in recent years, the report noted.

After studying the increase in revenues of companies earning more than 500 million euros (556 million U.S. dollars) from 2000 to 2022, researchers found that German companies experienced a drop in margin during nearly half of the last 22 years.

Among all the sectors, the industrial sector was hit harder and recovered worse than expected when a crisis occurred.

“However, the discrepancy between the German average and the industrial sector is increasing, and highlights the sector’s lack of agility, innovation, and transformation,” said the report.

The report suggested that the German industrial sector needs to come up with a plan to resharpen its competitive edge, a difficult task given that an increasing number of German companies are going through a hard time.

GLOOMY ECONOMIC PROSPECT

A survey conducted by the Medium-sized Companies Association (ZGV) in Germany depicted a similar picture among medium-sized companies.

Up to 49 percent of the some 42,000 companies surveyed reported a drop in sales in the second quarter.

The result is in line with the deteriorating business sentiment as was reported by the economic research institute Ifo.

The Ifo Business Climate Index continued to fall in June, down from 91.5 points in May to 88.5 points. “Expectations were markedly pessimistic and companies’ assessments of their current situations were worse.”

The worsening business sentiment is a sign that the gloomy economic prospect is biting.

An analysis released by the International Monetary Fund on Monday expected the German economy to shrink by 0.3 percent in 2023 due to energy shock and tightening financial conditions.

TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY

The European Central Bank (ECB) is in full swing to bring down the sticky inflation in the euro area by aggressively hiking interest rates.

The central bank has lifted interest rates by 400 basis points since last July, which means borrowing costs in the euro area have more than doubled.

With an aim to squeeze demand to reduce inflation, the ECB has also scaled back the reinvestment of the maturing bonds it holds, making financial conditions even tighter.

Tighter financial conditions are discouraging companies from expanding investment.

A survey by the ZGV showed that 27 percent of the surveyed companies intended to reduce their investments in the second quarter, up from just under 9 percent in the first quarter.

There is no sign that the tightening cycle of the ECB will come to an end anytime soon. On the contrary, it has repeatedly claimed that the monetary policy will remain restrictive to make sure the inflation comes down to its target level of 2 percent.

According to the latest ECB staff projection, inflation in the euro area will still hover above 2 percent in 2025.