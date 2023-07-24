Jordan, Syria discuss joint efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking

Jordan and Syria on Sunday held a meeting in Amman to discuss cooperation to prevent drug smuggling across Syrian borders into Jordan, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The meeting, also the inaugural meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Committee for Combating Drug Smuggling, focused on the pressing threats posed by drug trafficking to the entire region, according to Petra.

Jordan and Syria agreed to form the joint committee during the visit of Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Syria on July 3.

Safadi has stated on several occasions that Jordan will take all necessary measures to protect its borders from drug trafficking and security threats from across Syrian borders.