Türkiye now 18th largest global e-commerce market

The size of Türkiye’s e-commerce sector grew to 801 billion Turkish liras (29.7 billion U.S. dollars) last year, which amounted to six percent of the country’s GDP.

This represented an over 2-percent increase compared to 2021, according to the Türkiye E-commerce Ecosystem Report findings.

Fashion and accessories took the biggest share, accounting for 31.6 percent of the e-commerce market, followed by electronic goods at 13 percent and cosmetics and personal care at 6.4 percent, according to the report.

Türkiye, which currently hosts the 18th largest e-commerce market in the world, is in an upward trend, the report showed.

The report was drafted by the Turkish E-Commerce Association, payment service provider Iyzico, and consulting firm Dogma Alares.