Anger as EU ‘violates Lebanon’s sovereignty’

The European Parliament’s recent decision to support Syrian refugees’ stay in Lebanon clearly violates Lebanon’s sovereignty, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said.

“Lebanon is disappointed with the recent decision of the European Parliament. This decision is a clear violation of Lebanese sovereignty and does not consider the concerns and aspirations of the Lebanese people,” the prime minister said, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers.

Mikati’s remarks came during the International Conference on Development and Migration held in Rome.

Mikati said the recent European Parliament’s resolution overlooks Lebanon’s multifaceted complexities and challenges.

The severe repercussions of the long-term presence of displaced Syrians in Lebanon destabilize the country’s social fabric and directly threaten its existence as a model of diversity, he added.

On July 12, the European Parliament issued a series of decisions on the situation in Lebanon, emphasizing that conditions are not met for the voluntary, dignified return of refugees in conflict-prone areas in Syria.

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with an estimated 1.5 million-2 million Syrian refugees scattered across the country.

Lebanese officials insist on returning Syrian refugees to their homeland as the country’s internal security and economic situation can no longer tolerate their stay in Lebanon.

