Four held after deadly bridge collapse in Greece

A search and rescue operation continued on Monday for people who might have been trapped in the rubble of a bridge that partially collapsed a day earlier near the port city of Patras in western Greece.

The incident has caused one fatality and 14 injuries, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported. Four individuals were arrested over the incident and two of them were taken to the public prosecutor on Monday. The other two remain hospitalized.

The detained were the safety manager and three other employees of AVAX SA, a local construction company that had undertaken the demolition works.

The bridge had structural problems and repair works were underway. Traffic has been restricted on the site since July 20, the Fire Service said.

However, people not involved with the works were present at the site, AVAX SA said in a press release.