Four immigrants found dead in a truck at Greek -Turkish border

July 25, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Greece, Mediterranean Focus, Migrant Crisis, Turkey 0

Four immigrants were found dead in a truck at a Turkish border gate with Greece, Ihlas News Agency reported Monday.

At Türkiye’s Ipsala border gate in the northwestern province of Edirne, the truck driver, known by his initials as M.B., found in his truck bed the four illegal immigrants in an unconscious state while he was waiting near the border gate to enter the Greek city of Thessaloniki, said the report.

Two of them were dead, according to health teams who rushed to the scene, and the other two lost their lives in hospital, it added.

The bodies were sent to the forensic medicine in Istanbul for autopsy.

Detained by the police, the driver said in his testimony that the immigrants might have got on his truck in disguise in the northwestern province of Canakkale, according to the report.

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, the report noted.

Turkish coast guards rescue 77 illegal migrants off western coast

April 13, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

The Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday that it has rescued 77 illegal migrants off the country’s western Aegean coast. These illegal migrants, who were found in a rubber boat off the [Read More]

Over 50 migrants caught in truck trying to illegally cross border in Romania

April 19, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

– Romanian border police on Tuesday apprehended 52 migrants at a border crossing in western Romania as they attempted to enter the Schengen area hidden in a trailer truck loaded with metal profiles. According to [Read More]

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8947 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG