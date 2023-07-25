Four immigrants found dead in a truck at Greek -Turkish border

Four immigrants were found dead in a truck at a Turkish border gate with Greece, Ihlas News Agency reported Monday.

At Türkiye’s Ipsala border gate in the northwestern province of Edirne, the truck driver, known by his initials as M.B., found in his truck bed the four illegal immigrants in an unconscious state while he was waiting near the border gate to enter the Greek city of Thessaloniki, said the report.

Two of them were dead, according to health teams who rushed to the scene, and the other two lost their lives in hospital, it added.

The bodies were sent to the forensic medicine in Istanbul for autopsy.

Detained by the police, the driver said in his testimony that the immigrants might have got on his truck in disguise in the northwestern province of Canakkale, according to the report.

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, the report noted.

