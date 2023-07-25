Tunisia sets up crisis unit to control wildfires in NW province

The Tunisian government set up a crisis unit on Monday to control wildfires that ravaged the northwestern province of Jendouba.

The government said in a statement that Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane made the decision on the instructions of President Kais Saied.

“The crisis unit aims to coordinate the efforts of all intervening parties to control the fires and protect citizens and their property,” it said.

On Monday morning, Tunisian authorities evacuated residents from the Melloula village in the province after a wildfire broke out in the forests.

During the past four days, massive wildfires destroyed about 470 hectares of forests in the village, which is located in the coastal city of Tabarka.

Heatwaves baking Tunisia have brought temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius in several provinces, according to the National Institute of Meteorology.