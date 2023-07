The Turkish police have seized about 850 kg of methamphetamine and detained 14 suspects in a recent anti-narcotics operation in Istanbul, police sources said Monday.

The operation was carried out between June 11 and July 18 in nine districts of Istanbul.

The seized drugs were exhibited at the main police headquarters.

In June, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya vowed to eliminate any passage to drug dealers “who poison our youth and threaten our future.”