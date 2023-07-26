Tourists warned of pickpockets and muggers in Dublin

In a blow to Irish tourism, the United States Embassy in Dublin has issued a security alert to its citizens in the Republic of Ireland to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in unfamiliar or crowded locations and empty streets.

The alert reads: “With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the US Embassy in Dublin reminds US citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling.”

According to the BBC, the alert also urges people to avoid walking alone, if possible, especially at night.

In its warning, the US Embassy also advises travellers to “safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash”.

It comes as a 57-year-old New Yorker is in intensive care after he was assaulted in Dublin last week.

