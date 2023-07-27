Lebanese central bank chief denies rumors of term extension

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Wednesday said he hopes the central bank remains steadfast after the end of his 30-year tenure next week.

“A year ago, I announced that this is my last term at Banque Du Liban (the central bank of Lebanon) and this is a final decision,” Salameh said in an interview with LBCI local TV channel after rumors circulated about a potential extension of his term to avoid central bank vacuum and further financial collapse.

Salameh, whose term will end on July 31, said Lebanon is at a crossroads in light of the failure to appoint a new central bank chief, adding that deputies to the governor will take over the institution after his departure.

Lebanon has so far failed to appoint a new governor for the central bank as politicians remain split over whether to appoint a successor or allow the bank’s first vice governor to take over, as mentioned by the Lebanese law, reflecting broader divisions that have also left the presidency vacant, plunging the country into further uncertainty.

To make things worse, the four vice governors of the central bank threatened to resign earlier this month if authorities failed to name a successor to Salameh.

Lebanon has been facing a steep financial crisis, leading to the loss of billions of dollars in deposits. ■