Lebanese PM calls on Palestinian leaders to help restore security in Lebanon’s refugee camp

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday called on Palestinian leaders to help restore security in the Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon after armed clashes broke out there earlier in the day.

“We call on Palestinian leaders to hand over those who tamper with security to the Lebanese authorities; this is the natural way to restore security and stability inside and around the camp as in other Palestinian camps in Lebanon,” a statement by the Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying.

Mikati also called on Palestinian leaders to respect Lebanese sovereignty, relevant laws, and the principles of hospitality.

Armed clashes broke out in the Ain Al-Helweh camp between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamist militants since early Sunday morning, killing at least five people, including Abou Ashraf al-Armoushi, a military officer affiliated with the Fatah Movement, and injuring six others. ■