Maccabi Tel Aviv sign Cuban forward-center Jasiel Rivero

Israeli EuroLeague club Maccabi Tel Aviv on Sunday announced the signing of forward-center Jasiel Rivero on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old Cuban spent the last two years playing for Valencia Basket, averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24 EuroLeague games last season.

Prior to Valencia, Rivero played for Spain’s San Pablo Burgos, with whom he won two consecutive FIBA Champions League titles in 2020 and 2021. His career also includes spells with Argentinia’s Estudiantes Concordia and Boca Juniors, and Cuba’s Capitalinos de La Habana, alongside Cuba’s national team.

“Rivero is a proven and experienced EuroLeague player,” said Maccabi head coach Oded Kattash. “He is a versatile player that can bring us more toughness.”

Rivero said: “I am super happy and excited to have this new opportunity. We want to have lots of success and good things with this big project.” ■