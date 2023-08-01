Israel and the United States to increase space cooperation

Israel and the United States recently agreed to enhance cooperation in the space field.
As part of the partnership between the ISA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) under the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Israeli scientists will be able to propose research and projects that will be integrated into JPL’s work program.
The selected proposals will be discussed at a special meeting in October at the JPL located in the city of Pasadena in the U.S. state of California.
The main purpose of the laboratory is to build and operate robotic spacecraft for planetary exploration, in addition to carrying out missions of Earth orbit and astronomy.
The missions aim to investigate the surface and interior of Venus, study the ocean deep below the icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa, bring Martian rock samples back to Earth in the search for past signs of microscopic life on Mars, and more.
The JPL also has the responsibility of managing the NASA Deep Space Network, the world’s largest scientific telecommunications system, consisting of an array of giant radio antennas that supports mainly interplanetary spacecraft missions.
SpaceX launches Israeli observation satellite, EROS-C3
The observation satellite EROS-C3, developed and manufactured by the state-owned company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was launched into space on Friday, the IAI said. With a weight of about 400 kg and a height of [Read More]
Israel’s radiation protection vest tested in outer space
Israel on Wednesday started the testing of a homegrown new radiation protection vest in outer space with international partners, the Israeli Space Agency (ISA) said. The testing is carried out as part of NASA’s Artemis [Read More]
Israel announces 176-mln-USD plan to promote space tech
Israel on Sunday announced a 600-million-shekel (about 176 million U.S dollars) plan to promote the country’s space tech industry and R&D. The strategic five-year plan aims to strengthen and develop the civilian space industry as [Read More]