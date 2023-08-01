Japan to make room for more female board members

August 1, 2023

Nearly half of Japan’s major corporations that have never had female board members are considering adding them.

However, shareholders in Japan are increasingly calling on companies to fix the skewed gender balance in their boardrooms.

Back in June, the Japanese government approved a women’s empowerment policy package with the target of having women account for more than 30 percent of board members at Prime-listed companies by 2030.

