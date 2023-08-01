Norway proposing to open parts of its continental shelf

Norway is proposing to open parts of its continental shelf for commercial seabed mineral activities.

As part of the opening process, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has conducted a resource assessment for the designated area.

The assessment revealed significant expected undiscovered mineral resources on the Norwegian continental shelf, some of which may be extractable.

It also acknowledged the current lack of knowledge regarding extraction technologies and development solutions to evaluate potential ore deposits and estimate extraction rates. ■

