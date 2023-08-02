Finland seeks safe and secure region

Finland officially assumed the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) last month, for a term of one year with the aim of creating a safe and secure region.

Taking over from Germany, Finland aims to focus on comprehensive security, crisis preparedness, and resilience as the key themes of its presidency.

The presidency program emphasizes three longstanding and interconnected priorities: creating a safe and secure region, promoting a sustainable and prosperous region, and fostering regional identity.

To ensure the CBSS can effectively address the evolving circumstances in the region and operate efficiently, the Finnish government’s presidency program outlines the objective of finalizing and implementing the reforms agreed upon during the German presidency.

Established in 1992, the CBSS serves as an intergovernmental organization that promotes cooperation among the states in the Baltic Sea Region. Its members are the Nordic countries, the Baltic states, Germany, Poland, and the European Union.