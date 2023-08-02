More than 500 Indigenous Australians have died in custody since 1991

The Australian government has recently launched a real-time reporting system to hold criminal justice systems accountable for Indigenous deaths in custody.

According to a recent report published by the Productivity Commission, there were 22 deaths in police custody in 2021-22. More than 500 Indigenous Australians have died in custody since 1991.

The new system will aggregate information on all deaths in police, prison and youth detention nationally, including custody type, Indigenous status and the sex and age of the deceased.

