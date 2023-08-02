New Confucius Institute at Greece’s University of West Attica

A new Confucius Institute was recently launched at Greece’s University of West Attica in Athens in collaboration with the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng said the launch of the institute demonstrates the firm belief of China and Greece in further strengthening and deepening mutual learning and cultural exchanges.

The establishment of the Confucius Institute is a strategic choice in the further development of bilateral ties, communication and understanding, said Panagiotis Kaldis, rector of the University of West Attica.

“Through this closer cooperation we hope to showcase and promote Chinese medicine on the international stage,” said Wang Yonqjun, vice president of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Wang said Chinese medicine has an inseparable relationship with Chinese culture, and the institute will provide a platform for Greeks to explore both.

It is the fourth Confucius Institute founded in Greece.

