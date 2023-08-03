More Australians eye electric vehicles

548,000 Australians plan to buy a new electric vehicle (EV) in the next four years.

Market research company Roy Morgan recently said that the potential EV buyers represent 12.5 percent of all those intending to purchase a new vehicle in this period, while registering a “stunning” increase of over 1,230 percent compared to four years ago.

According to the report, EV’s attraction to Australians started to take off in 2019, when a greater range and more affordable models came to market.

The year 2019 saw only 41,000 Australians intend to purchase an EV within the next four years, but the figure rose by over 60 percent to 66,000 within one year and has increased rapidly ever since.

The research company found that far more Australians now desire for other brands than a Tesla, as about 179,000 people are intending to buy another make.

