Reducing marine litter in the Eastern Mediterranean

The UN-Habitat and the Lebanese environment ministry recently launched a project aimed to reduce marine litter in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Funded by Germany’s Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection at a budget of 4.57 million euros (5.2 million U.S. dollars), the project will “engage municipal authorities and local communities to devise local plans to reduce marine litter and manage their waste in an integrated manner.”

The ReMaL project, short for Reducing Marine Litter in the Mediterranean through Waste Wise Cities Lebanon, will also be implemented in partnership with German research institution Wuppertal Institute for Climate, Environment and Energy and the Technical University of Berlin.

