Tracking sustainable aviation fuel production

Boeing has recently launched the SAF Dashboard, a tool that tracks expected sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity over the next decade.

Based on data collected by BloombergNEF, the dashboard aggregates total SAF capacity announcements by suppliers on a global scale and can filter anticipated supply by production pathway, location and other metrics.

Boeing released the tool to support discussion and action among industry stakeholders regarding the existing SAF footprint as well as future production levels required to meet the commercial aviation industry’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday the order of up to 121 Boeing 787 airliners for two national carriers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, [Read More] Boeing’s Spectrolab to power Earth surface survey mission Boeing announced on Monday that as the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission begins its survey of Earth’s surface, the satellite will get power from solar cells built by Spectrolab, Inc., a wholly owned [Read More]