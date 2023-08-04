Yemeni currency rebound after Saudi Arabia announces aid package

The Yemeni riyal gained against the dollar on Wednesday following Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it will provide economic support worth 1.2 billion U.S. dollars for Yemen to help address its budget deficit.

Money traders in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden said the faltering Yemeni currency, which has been in a continuous downward spiral for a while, showed signs of recovery as it jumped from its Tuesday rate of 1,430 against the dollar to 1,382 on Wednesday morning.

The rebound of the currency was particularly noteworthy in light of the protracted struggles Yemen has been facing, including the suspension of crude oil exports, the country’s main source of income, and stalling peace talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels.

Local observers attributed the appreciation of the currency to the optimism that Saudi Arabia’s commitment to provide financial support to war-torn Yemen has inspired.

However, experts say consistent efforts are necessary to solve the fundamental problems that have contributed to the steep decline of the Yemeni currency.

The 1.2-billion-U.S.-dollar aid package is provided at the request of the Yemeni government to help it cover operating expenses and guarantee food security, as part of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

From 2012 to 2022, Saudi Arabia provided 4 billion dollars in deposits in the Central Bank of Yemen, which helped improve the life of many Yemenis by reducing the fuel and food prices, according to the report. ■