Bahrain launches a video call service

The Bahraini Ministry of Industry and Commerce has launched a video call service for investors as part of the government’s program to facilitate its procedures and services, the official Bahrain News Agency reports.

With this new service that allows speedy exchange of information and data, investors inside and outside the kingdom can book an appointment for video calling through Sijilat, an integrated electronic portal provided by the government, or the ministry’s official website.

Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro said his ministry aims to provide a smooth and effective communications platform available to all, regardless of their location or language preferences.

The introduction of the new service came in cooperation with Cisco, a U.S.-based digital communications technology giant. ■