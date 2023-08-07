Cyprus: Bird Trapping Numbers remain low on British bases

With one month to go until the so-called illegal bird trapping season begins, the SBA Police has said more investment in detection technology is on its way to reduce the number of Ambelopulia snared in mist nets and lime sticks.

August 31 until October 31 marks the Ambelopoulia, or Black Caps, migration period and the SBA Police has said it is looking to continue building on the success of the past seven years which has seen it reduce the activity to record lows.

Officers working for the dedicated Community Action Team (CAT) tasked with combating the crime in the Dhekelia region, have revealed that since its establishment in 2016, trapping is down by close to 100 per cent.

According to last season’s statistics, bird trapping since 2015 was reduced by 98.2 per cent overall, with the use of mist nets down 98.4 per cent and lime sticks decreasing by 92 per cent.

Chairman of the SBA Police Bird Trapping Steering Group, Chief Inspector Pertev Karagozlou, also confirmed 11 arrests were made for bird trapping last season.

Discussing the results of the past year and the investment being made for the season ahead, Chief Inspector Karagozlou said that despite its recent success, there would be no let up from his team.

He explained: “We have been very successful since we started the CAT team seven years ago and we will continue with our strategy and work alongside our key partners from Bird Life Cyprus, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Cyprus Police, the Game Fund and of course our own SBAA Environmental units.

“We have secured funding that will allow us to invest in more detection technology, so those intent on bird trapping will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The SBA Police have a zero-tolerance policy on bird trapping and when a person is caught, they can expect to be prosecuted and face heavy fines or even a prison sentence, as has happened in the past.”

He also went on to explain that the police are currently finalising its ‘hot-list’ for the upcoming season, which will see the most prolific trappers targeted.

“We have a list of our top 10 trappers that look to make large profits by selling the Ambelopoulia which have been caught. Our message is that we know who they are and we will be using everything within our power to catch and prosecute them.”