Moscow records busy China – Russia air traffic

Russia’s airlines carried 78,800 passengers to China in the first five months of 2023, which was almost 10 times the volume in the previous year.

Recent figures from Russia’s Ministry of Transport say that during the same period last year, Russia’s airlines transported 7,500 passengers to China.

As the Ministry of Transport clarified, the growth was associated with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in China and an increase in the number of flights.

Currently, there are five Russian airlines carrying out regular flights to China. They operate 32 flights a week on 13 routes.

The ministry also noted that it has continued efforts to increase the number of direct flights between Russia and China, and its development has direct impacts on the growth of tourism and the expansion of business contacts.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia has previously reported that in the first quarter of 2023, China took the second place in the tourist flow to Russia.

