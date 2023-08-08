New marine research center in Israel

U.S. Chevron Corporation and the Israeli company Ratio Energy, two of the three partners in Israel’s largest gas field Leviathan, will establish a marine research center in collaboration with the University of Haifa (UH) in northern Israel.

The center, named Sea Trail, will be located at the UH campus in the northern city of Haifa, about 120 km from the gas field in the Mediterranean Sea.

The center will promote research on environmental and sustainability issues, tourism, as well as recreation and leisure resources.

The center will focus on Israel’s Sea Trail, a 240-km-long hiking path along Israel’s west coast, which was paved to make Israel’s beaches accessible to the public and to encourage hiking.

The path combines natural and environmental sites, heritage, archaeology, history, and culture. It passes through open and urban areas, in Israel’s periphery and central regions, and is thus a fertile ground for research in many and varied fields.

The center will award research grants, hold conferences and seminars, and run an academic environmental sustainability course, combining research and teaching, the statement said.

Chevron holds 39.66 percent of the Leviathan project, while Ratio holds 15 percent.