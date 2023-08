Sales in the German retail sector fell by 4.5 percent year-on-year in price-adjusted terms in the first half (H1) of 2023, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Sales at specialist food retailers, such as butchers and bakeries, fell particularly sharply in the first six months, by 9.3 percent. Internet and mail order sales also saw a sharper than average drop of 7.3 percent.